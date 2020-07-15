Share on Pinterest Results of a COVID-19 vaccine trial were released this week. Getty Images A phase I trial showed that a COVID-19 candidate vaccine induced an immune response in healthy volunteers, paving the way for larger clinical trials.

The candidate vaccine, known as mRNA-1273, was developed by biotechnology company Moderna in partnership with the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The true safety profile of the candidate vaccine won’t be known until larger studies are done, and in more diverse participants. An investigational vaccine designed to protect against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, was generally well tolerated and induced immune responses in healthy volunteers, show the interim results of an early clinical trial. Dr. Dean A. Blumberg, an infectious disease specialist and pediatrician with UC Davis Health and UC Davis Children’s Hospital, called the results “promising” but “preliminary.” “This vaccine has passed the first test that shows that it is safe and elicits a promising immune response in a small number of study subjects,” said Blumberg, who wasn’t involved in the research. “The next step will be a larger study that should be able to provide better safety data, and perhaps efficacy data, to see if the vaccine actually protects against [the coronavirus],” he said.

‘Robust’ immune response in healthy volunteers The candidate vaccine, known as mRNA-1273, was developed by biotechnology company Moderna in partnership with the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). It’s designed to stimulate the immune system to produce neutralizing antibodies against the coronavirus “spike” protein, which the virus uses to bind to and enter cells in the body. This is one of 23 COVID-19 candidate vaccines in clinical trials around the world, according to the World Health Organization. The phase I trial included 45 healthy, mostly white volunteers ages 18 to 55 who were enrolled at study sites in Seattle and Emory University in Atlanta. Few non-white participants were included in the trial. The trial was later expanded to include an additional 75 people, including some older than 55 years. Data from this group wasn’t included in the interim results. People received two injections 28 days apart of 25, 100, or 250 micrograms of the candidate vaccine. Three people didn’t receive the second injection. After the second dose of the candidate vaccine, people showed neutralizing antibody levels similar to what’s found in the plasma of people who had recovered from COVID-19. Blumberg says the immune response seen in the phase I trial appears to be “relatively rapid,” although it’s clear that a second dose will be needed to produce a “robust” response. However, “we don’t know what level of antibody after immunization will result in protection [from the coronavirus],” he said. This is why larger studies are needed. The two-dose approach could limit the vaccine’s usefulness in the real world, because not everyone would get the second dose. Adolescents and younger adults in particular have a poor track record with this for other vaccinations. Blumberg says there were no “red flags” in terms of adverse effects, although everyone in the two-dose 100- and 250-microgram groups had at least one negative side effect. The most common side effects were fatigue, headache, chills, and muscle pain or soreness at the injection site. These occurred more frequently in people who received a higher dose and after the second dose. The true safety profile of the candidate vaccine won’t be known until larger studies are done. The results of the phase I trial were published July 14 in the New England Journal of Medicine.