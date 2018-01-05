The World Health Organization has defined “gaming disorder” in its list of classified diseases. There’s disagreement over the seriousness of the issue.

When does enjoying video games turn from enthusiasm to addiction?

The World Health Organization (WHO) is taking steps to answer that question by defining “gaming disorder” in its 11th International Classification of Diseases (ICD) this year.

Gaming disorder falls under the umbrella of addictive behaviors by the WHO and is characterized by three major components.

The first is impaired control over gaming. For example, the frequency and duration of time played.

The second is giving increased priority to gaming over other interests and responsibilities.

Finally, the behavior must continue or escalate despite negative consequences, including harm to social, occupational, or family life.

WHO officials say symptoms must be long term — at least 12 months — before the diagnosis of gaming disorder can be given.

“We are talking about a very small proportion of regular gamers who for different reasons, including biological vulnerability, may develop this kind of condition,” Dr. Vladimir Poznyak, coordinator of the WHO Management of Substance Abuse, told Healthline.

“It’s not at all about millions of people who are enjoying video games, so it’s absolutely wrong to equate gaming behavior, even intensive gaming behavior, and gaming disorder. It’s very different,” he said.