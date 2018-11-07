Researchers say they now have a 3-D image of how insulin communicates with cells. They hope this will lead to better synthetic insulin.

Share on Pinterest Everyone needs insulin, but people with diabetes need help getting the right amount into their bodies. Getty Images

Insulin is often referred to as one of the most powerful hormones in the human body. Without it, the human body simply can’t function.

Too little or too much insulin can result in high or low blood glucose (sugar) levels, respectively.

That can be devastating to one’s ability to perform even the simplest tasks, physically or mentally.



Despite having a dozen options of synthetic insulin in today’s pharmaceutical market, people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes still face a daily number of challenges, as manufactured insulin pales in comparison to pancreas-produced insulin.



Researchers, however, hope a recent discovery will eventually improve the function of synthetic insulin.



Through the combined work of structural and cell biology experts along with cryo-electron microscopy specialists and an insulin receptor specialist, the first 3-D image of precisely how insulin communicates with cells in the body was produced. It was recently published in the Nature Communications journal.



“Current insulin therapies are suboptimal, because they have been designed without this missing piece of the puzzle,” explained Mike Lawrence, associate professor at the Walter & Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research in Australia and an author of the study.

“Together with our collaborators in Germany, we have produced the first definitive 3-D image of the way in which insulin binds to the surface of cells in order to successfully transmit the vital instructions needed for taking up sugar from the blood,” he said.

Lawrence adds that while it’s been long understood that insulin signals to cells to lower blood glucose levels by binding to a receptor, what was actually happening during that interaction was unknown.



Funded in part by the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council, this research and resulting 3-D images demonstrates exactly how insulin triggers cells in the bloodstream to lower blood sugar levels.



In addition to researchers from the Walter & Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, other parts of this research team included the pharmaceutical company Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), both located in Germany.



“We had never before seen the detailed changes that occurred in the receptor itself, confirming that insulin had successfully delivered the message for the cell to take up sugar from the blood,” Lawrence said.

“My colleagues at the institute carefully engineered individual samples of insulin bound to receptors so that our collaborators in Heidelberg could use cryo-electron microscopy to capture hundreds of thousands of high-resolution ‘snapshots’ of these samples,” he added.

Researchers then combined 700,000 two-dimensional snapshots to create a three-dimensional image that precisely illustrated what it looks like when insulin binds to a receptor.

“It was at that point we knew we had the information needed to develop improved insulin therapies that could ensure cells would respond correctly and carry out the functions necessary to lower blood sugar levels,” Lawrence said.