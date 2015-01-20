Trial involving experimental medications shows six-week cure rate.

A small clinical trial has shown a combination of oral medicines can rid the body of the disease in as few as six weeks, which marks a big advancement in the treatment of hepatitis C.

The drugs included a combination of sofosbuvir and ledipasvir and one of two experimental drugs by Gilead Sciences, GS-9669 and GS-9451.

Sixty participants were assigned into three groups; 20 patients were allocated to sofosbuvir and ledipasvir for 12 weeks; 20 patients to sofosbuvir, ledipasvir, and GS-9669 for 6 weeks; and 20 patients to sofosbuvir, ledipasvir, and GS-9451 for 6 weeks. None of the participants had developed cirrhosis, or scarring of the liver, which occurs in the later stages of the blood-borne disease.

Of the patients treated with one of the experimental drugs, 38 out of 40 were cured of the disease. In the group receiving GS-9669, only one volunteer relapsed after the six-week regimen. All were deemed cured in the branch that received GS-9451, except for one patient who was lost to follow-up after reaching sustained viral response at four weeks.

Dr. Shyam Kottilil, formerly of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) teamed up with other researchers from the NIH Clinical Center and National Cancer Institute.

“We wanted to see how far we could push the limit, and what’s the minimum duration you need to cure hepatitis C,” Kottilil said in an interview with Healthline. “Six weeks was considered to be unachievable.”

Shorter treatment durations will improve chances to eliminate hepatitis C worldwide, the authors noted in the study. “This short duration, simple therapy for HCV may prove relevant for the global elimination of hepatitis C, where simple, well-tolerated therapy of short duration is required to ensure adherence.”

