Freezing tissue is a relatively new procedure. It has its advantages, but some experts say there are too many disadvantages at this time.

When I was 26 years old, I was diagnosed with stage 4 endometriosis.

I was told that if I ever hoped to have kids, my options were to freeze my eggs immediately or to find myself a sperm donor and pursue a fresh round of IVF.

At the time, egg freezing was still somewhat new, and the success rates weren’t great.

The idea of literally putting all my eggs into one basket, then waiting years to find someone in the hopes that those eggs would be viable, felt like too big a risk for me to take.

So, at 27 years old, I underwent two rounds of IVF.

Both failed. But at least I knew.

And I wouldn’t spend the next 10 years wondering about whether or not there would be success with my frozen eggs.

Today, egg freezing is on the rise, with Time magazine recently reporting that 76,000 women will freeze their eggs by 2018.

A 2015 research letter reported that frozen eggs resulted in a live birth rate of 43 percent.

Egg freezing parties have become a thing, with millennials opting to preserve their eggs, buying themselves more time to find a partner and pursue a career.

But for women facing a health crisis that threatens to strip them of their fertility, egg freezing is no longer the only fertility preservation option.