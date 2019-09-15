Share on Pinterest Experts say the key questions to napping are why you need the daytime rest and how long you snooze. Getty Images In a recent study, researchers say napping two or three times a week might be good for your heart health.

Experts say daily napping may be a sign of inadequate nighttime sleep or an underlying health problem.

One expert says naps should be shorter than 30 minutes or longer than 90 minutes. Getting an afternoon nap in might be the dream for most working adults and parents who set their young ones down to sleep, hoping to do so themselves. But while young children need to spend the majority of their days asleep, taking a midday slumber as we age may not be as innocuous as it seems. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends newborns sleep up to 16 hours a day, including naps, but they stop including naps in overall sleep time for children as young as 6 years old. Teenagers should get between 8 to 10 hours of sleep a night. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that a third of adults in the United States don’t get the recommended 7 hours of sleep a night. Getting that every night as an adult seems more like a pipe dream than attainable goal. We often suffer for it later, relying on caffeinated beverages to help us power through our day when we’d rather find a quiet spot in the office to doze off for a minute. From the “I’m just closing my eyes” to crashing long enough that you awake wondering what time and day it is, naps are surprisingly controversial in the medical community. For starters, the need for a nap could signal larger health problems. Among other things, it can mean you’re not getting adequate sleep during the night. It can also be a symptom of dementia in older adults. New research published this past week suggests sleep is yet another thing we need with a Goldilocks-like balance, and napping a few times a week to catch up might help stave off cardiovascular-related incidents, such as heart attack.

The importance of sleep Any medical professional will quickly tell you about the importance of getting a good night’s rest each and every day. Our body and mind are configured to need to be powered off for about a third of their existence. Not doing so has a strong connection to many health problems, both mental and physical. Sleep helps us recoup from stress and allows our vital organs time to rest. This is why not getting enough sleep can have a cascade of detrimental effects. For example, previous research has shown people with a genetic predisposition to heart disease can lower those risks by getting the right amount of sleep. However, having too much or too little sleep can put people at risk for heart attack. Why and how is that? Quite frankly, researchers are still in the dark when it comes to how napping plays into our health. Nonetheless, medical professionals say they have some pretty basic ground rules when it comes to closing your eyes while the sun is still up.

Naps and heart health Yue Leng and Kristine Yaffe, psychiatry professors at the University of California, San Francisco, recently wrote a paper published in BMJ’s Heart that addresses the fact that researchers still have more questions than answers when it comes to napping. The biggest challenge, they wrote, is how to define and measure these rest periods. “Are they planned or unplanned? What is the purpose of the naps? Are they taken occasionally when needed or habitually as a cultural practice? Are they taken to compensate for insufficient or poor night-time sleep, or do they indicate underlying ill health?” Leng and Yaffe wrote. They also question whether a 5-minute “dozing off” counts as a nap. “Until we get to the answers to some of these questions, the implications of napping cannot be fully addressed,” they wrote. Their comments were in response to the study published this past week. In the study, researchers from the University Hospital of Lausanne in Switzerland used data from 3,462 people without a history of cardiovascular disease enrolled in a Swiss population-based study. They examined how often and how long participants napped per week and what condition their hearts were in later on. Over the next 5 years, researchers noted 155 fatal and nonfatal heart-related medical events among those participants. They saw a significantly lower risk of those events in people who took a nap once or twice a week compared to people who didn’t nap at all. That even accounted for people with sleep apnea or who were excessively sleepy during the day. The researchers showed they found no association between how long those naps were and heart-related medical events. Their research builds off a 2015 meta-analysis published by the Sleep Research Society. Researchers at the University of Tokyo in Japan — a culture where napping at work is seen as a sign of hard work — found 11 studies that showed naps and heart health appear to follow a J-shaped curve. That means the risks dip to a certain point but then shoot up later on. The researchers stated that naps less than 30 minutes — commonly referred to as “power naps” — to be beneficial in preventing coronary heart disease, but they seem to have an opposite effect if people snooze for longer than that. That’s not to say naps are bad for your heart. Rather, the need for them might mean there’s something else going on. The study shows a correlation — meaning things occur together — not causation. Noting it was premature to conclude whether napping was appropriate for maintaining optimal heart health, Leng and Yaffe wrote that the research did “offer some reassurance that the answer is probably more than a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ and that we have much more to learn about napping.”