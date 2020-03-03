Share on Pinterest The virus may behave differently in warmer weather. NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

While the seasonal flu dissipates in the summer months as people stop congregating in close quarters, the same may not be true for COVID-19.

Experts are looking to see how the virus spreads in the Southern Hemisphere, which is currently in summer, for clues.

At this point, experts are unsure whether COVID-19 will become an annual respiratory disease or if it can be stopped in time.

Could the severity of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), or its ability to spread, be less severe as temperatures warm up in the Northern Hemisphere?

A man from Brazil tested positive for the virus after recently traveling to Italy. His case made headlines because it showed that the virus is spreading into Latin America.

It also raised questions about how some countries are ill-equipped to deal with the epidemic, as well as how the virus may fare in warmer climates.

Viruses can behave differently in different hemispheres, and this virus emerged in low temperatures.

Brazil’s health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, told the The New York Times that the virus is new, so experts aren’t sure quite how it will behave.

He told G1 that officials hoped the virus wouldn’t readily spread because it’s summertime in the Southern Hemisphere. The virus may behave differently in summer weather in Brazil, he said.

“Warmer weather could play a role in reducing SARS-CoV2 transmission,” said Greg Gray, MD, an infectious disease epidemiologist and professor at Duke University.

“During warmer weather, people often congregate less inside of closed buildings. Buildings often have more air circulation, and there is often an increase in UV light from sunshine, all of which may help reduce viral transmission,” he told Healthline.

However, not all experts are on the same page.

Mauricio Santillana, PhD, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, thinks the opposite may be true.

As of now, we haven’t seen evidence that higher temperatures (and higher humidity), such as those being experienced in the Southern Hemisphere, will lead to decreases in COVID-19 transmission, he told Healthline.

“This is in contrast to what one would expect for seasonal influenza… we expect that the Southern Hemisphere will be as vulnerable to the COVID-19 outbreak as the Northern Hemisphere is,” Santillana said.

If you look at Singapore, for example, the country is experiencing summer-like temperatures and humidity comparable to many locations in the Northern Hemisphere.

It’s also, perhaps, comparable to those being experienced now in the Southern Hemisphere.

The country has seen sustained disease transmission in past weeks, Santillana points out.