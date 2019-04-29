The meatless ‘Impossible’ burger will be available at Burger Kings nationwide.

The "Impossible" burger is now available at multiple fast-food chains. Getty Images

Has a green revolution finally come for fast food?

Today, Burger King, the second largest burger chain in the United States, announced it will offer an Impossible Whopper — a vegetarian version of their flagship sandwich at outlets nationwide by the end of the year.

The new veg-friendly option uses a patty from Impossible Foods, a California-based startup that develops plant-based alternatives for meat. Despite the switcheroo and new green paper wrapper, BK wants consumers to know that the sandwich is still 100% Whopper, despite the lack of beef.

Burger King isn’t the first fast-food chain to roll out new vegetarian options based on innovative developments in the world of plant-based alternatives to meats — but it’s by far the largest to date.

Carl’s Jr. began offering a Beyond Famous Star in January of this year — a vegetarian version of their famous sandwich that uses a plant-based patty from Beyond Meat, an Impossible Foods competitor.

White Castle also has an Impossible slider available nationally since late 2018.

Initially Burger King announced a limited run of their Impossible Whopper at 59 restaurants in and around the St. Louis area.

Now, the nationwide rollout makes Burger King the first coast-to-coast fast-food chain to use the Impossible Burger, according to a Burger King press release obtained by Healthline.

Despite being a vegetarian option, the company hasn’t been touting the food based on its health options. Instead, their message to consumers has been that you won’t be able to tell the difference.

Those sentiments were echoed by Burger King’s chief marketing officer, Fernando Machado, who told The New York Times, “People on my team who know the Whopper inside and out, they try it and they struggle to differentiate which one is which.”