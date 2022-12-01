Share on Pinterest Experts say irritable bowel syndrome can be difficult to diagnose. FG Trade/Getty Images The exact causes of irritable bowel disease (IBS) aren’t really known.

However, a researcher says gravity may be a factor as it can pull down on internal body organs.

Experts say IBS can be difficult to diagnose, but certain diets and stress management techniques can be helpful. Gravity is one possible cause of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), according to Dr. Brennan Spiegel, the director of Health Services Research at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. His report, published today in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, describes how our bodies, including the intestines, spine, heart, nerves, and brain, have evolved to manage gravity’s pull on our internal systems. Scientists do not yet understand why or how IBS develops, although it is the mostcommon gastrointestinal disorder. In his report, Spiegel says that if some people’s internal organs cannot manage the drag of gravity, various symptoms can develop, including pain, cramping, lightheadedness, sweating, rapid heartbeat, and back issues. According to Spiegel, it might also contribute to bacteria overgrowth in the gut.

Details on report about IBS and gravity Spiegel’s report outlines several theories on the cause of IBS, including: It is a gut-brain disorder, reinforced by the knowledge that neuromodulators and behavioral therapies can sometimes treat IBS.

Abnormalities in the gut microbiome contribute to developing IBS, reinforced by the knowledge that antibiotics or low-fermentable diets can help manage the condition.

Other possible causes might include abnormalities in muscle contractions in the gut when digesting foods, gut hypersensitivity, abnormal serotonin levels, or a dysregulated nervous system. Spiegel adds that the effect of gravity on the musculoskeletal system could also play a role. He says abdominal contents can be heavy and some bodies can carry this load easier than others. Weak muscles can cause the intestines to droop or spinal issues can cause the diaphragm to sag, leading to a compressed abdomen. These factors could trigger motility issues or bacterial overgrowth in the gut.

An intolerance for gravity Problems with the musculoskeletal system could help explain why exercise and physical therapy provide relief when treating IBS. Spiegel points out that the butterflies you feel when you are nervous are the same feeling you get when going downhill on a roller coaster or during turbulence on a plane. These feelings could be gravity-force detectors to let us know when we are experiencing or about to experience a dangerous drop. IBS could be more common in people prone to overpredicting gravity-force threats. Serotonin could also play a role. When these neurotransmitter levels are abnormal, it can cause anxiety, depression, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, and IBS. “These could be forms of gravity intolerance,” Spiegel writes.

What is irritable bowel syndrome? IBS affects between 25 and 45 million people in the United States, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders. About 60 to 65 percent of those affected are female. According to the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases , IBS can cause gastrointestinal symptoms including: Pain and cramping in your abdomen

Bloating

Changes in bowel movements

Diarrhea

Constipation People with IBS often have significant pain and discomfort without any damage or visible signs of disease in the digestive tract. “IBS affects a person’s quality of life but doesn’t seem to shorten their lifespan,” said Inna Melamed, PharmD, a functional medicine practitioner specializing in the gut and hormones and the author of “Crohn’s and Colitis Fix and Digestive Reset.” She says diagnosing IBS is often a matter of eliminating other conditions. “There’s no specific test for IBS. A gastroenterologist assesses a patient based on symptoms and blood work to rule out more severe conditions like Crohn’s and colitis and Celiac disease,” Melamed told Healthline. “There are some diagnostics used for criteria of IBS, such as the frequency and severity of symptoms.” “The doctor also classifies the type of IBS, for example, with predominantly diarrhea (IBS-D} or constipation (IBS-C),” she added. “Some people go back and forth between the two, making it impossible to classify with just one type. Other tests done to rule out other conditions include colonoscopy, CT scan, endoscopy, breath test, food intolerance test, and stool test.”