HIIT and sprint intervals are two of the types of exercise routines that can give you more bang for your fitness buck.

Looking to lose weight through exercise? Intense workouts not only are more efficient with your time, they burn off the pounds faster, too.

Interval training such as running sprints is more effective for weight loss than continuous, moderate exercise like brisk walking or biking under 10 miles per hour over long distances, according to a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Tabata sprints — running hard for 20 seconds followed by 10 seconds of rest — and burpees, or squat thrusts, with pushups are examples of interval exercises that can be performed at home, said Josh Jarrett, chief exercise officer of Quantify Fitness of Nashville.

“The best part about this kind of exercise is how brief the sessions can be,” Jarrett told Healthline. “We have people that get results coming once a week for 10 minutes, with the average being 45 minutes a week.”

The recent study was an analysis of previously published studies. It runs somewhat counter to most physical activity guidelines, which tend to emphasize duration of exercise — an hour or more per day for weight loss, for example.

“Few people meet these guidelines,” noted the study, which was led by Ricardo Borges Viana, a faculty member in the physical education and dance department at the Federal University of Goiás in Brazil.

Researchers concluded that a short bursts of activity interspersed with brief recovery periods can reduce both body fat and overall weight.

“During the intervals, the muscles burn a significant amount of their sugar stores, which triggers a reaction causing them to rapidly re-fuel by sucking glucose from elsewhere in the body,” said Jarrett. “This process requires insulin, and over time the body responds by becoming more sensitive to small amounts of insulin. If insulin levels are high, the body is unable to burn fat as efficiently, so by making the body more sensitive to smaller amounts of insulin you are able to re-engage the fat-burning machinery.”

Intense exercise depletes the oxygen available to the muscles, forcing them to burn fat for energy instead, added Jarrett.

The body burns calories for hours after the workout ends in order to make up for the resulting oxygen debt, he noted.