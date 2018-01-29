Researchers now say it’s safe to temporarily take people off HIV antiretroviral therapy to help develop a cure. There are some ethical concerns, though. Share on Pinterest It might seem counterintuitive for a person living with HIV to stop their treatments. However, a new study in PLOS Pathogens has examined the effects of treatment interruptions and made a groundbreaking discovery. The ultimate goal of such a treatment strategy is to eventually find a cure for HIV as well as the syndrome that can develop from it, AIDS. The research and the notion of temporarily stopping treatments, though, does have its ethical concerns. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is beneficial for people who are living with HIV. ART can result in a near-normal lifespan. Starting this therapy as soon as possible after infection is also associated with both improved immune recovery and a lower HIV burden. HIV suppression results in a lower risk of transmitting HIV to others.

Interrupting treatments Many HIV-positive individuals will interrupt ART for various reasons. These unplanned ART interruptions often occur due to things such as treatment fatigue, toxicity, and when the treatment of another infection (such as tuberculosis) could jeopardize the effectiveness of both treatments. For example, people with hepatitis B who stopped ART were more likely to experience a flare-up of their hepatitis than those who continued treatment. The results of HIV treatment trials conducted in 2006 (the SMART trial) indicated that a strategy of interrupting ART could more than double the risk of AIDS or death from any cause. Treatment interruption was also believed to increase the risk of developing an AIDS-related infection.

Risky road to a possible cure More than 1.1 million people in the United States are living with HIV. Of those people, one in seven doesn’t know they have the disease. While the rate of new HIV diagnosis has been steadily dropping over the past 10 years, it’s still critical that research for better treatment options continues. Once HIV levels drop below a certain point, accurate measurement becomes impossible. So the only way to detect the presence of HIV is to take people off ART. This is known as an analytical treatment interruption (ATI). However, this also can cause virus levels to rebound. But if a cure for HIV is ever to be found, there must be people living with HIV willing to interrupt their antiretroviral therapy. While risky, this is an essential step to test whether an experimental treatment can effectively fight the infection. The new study concludes that the risks of treatment interruption may not be so serious after all. “For the first time, definitive research has been done looking at the potential negative effects of withdrawing ART for a limited period to confirm if an intervention has been effective in reducing HIV reservoir levels,” said Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). “We’ve discovered conclusively that there is no negative effect from interrupting ART, which will have exciting implications for HIV research going forward.” Data from this study indicates for the first time that ART interruption won’t increase the amount of HIV that can lay dormant in cells after therapy is resumed. Interrupting therapy also won’t cause the immune system damage that was previously feared, researchers concluded. “Researchers shouldn’t worry about the HIV rebound in the course of attempting to discover new, effective interventions because this study conclusively shows that there is no lasting increase in HIV reservoirs once the patient is placed back on antiretroviral therapy,” Fauci told Healthline.