Where do female patients and healthcare providers fit in when it comes to gender equality? Today is International Women’s Day and this year’s theme is “Make it Happen.” One thing many people would like to see happen in the healthcare industry is a greater focus on equality. Whether it’s for patients or providers, the issue of equality is a complex one. Birth control is widely available, and there are many women in management-level positions at hospitals and in medical schools. But ongoing public debates on women’s health issues show there’s still a long way to go to attain full equality in America. Read More: Women Slower to Be Diagnosed With Heart Disease »

Not All Patients Are Treated Equally In the United States, battles still rage over women’s healthcare. The 1973 Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal remains hotly contested. Abortion opponents are still trying to make the procedure illegal on the state and local level. Another issue is access to good healthcare. In general, the U.S. healthcare system is modernized and care is available regardless of gender. However, several reports conclude that women who are gay or transgender have unequal access to good quality care in the United States. The relatively new Affordable Care Act gives women preventive care services that include annual well-woman visits, cancer screenings, and family planning services. However, women may still not be getting the care they need. For example, studies have shown that women are slower to be diagnosed and treated for heart disease than men, even though heart disease kills more women than it does men. “If a physician envisions a male patient when thinking of the typical patient presenting with a heart attack, they may be less likely to interpret a woman’s symptoms of chest pain as being cardiac in origin,” said Dr. Stacie Daugherty, an assistant professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine at the Anschutz Medical Campus. Another issue that affects women in the U.S. is low rates of participation in clinical trials. This can lead to a lack of research on how medications and health conditions affect women. “Women are historically underrepresented in clinical trials for which our clinical guidelines are based,” said Daugherty. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who leads the United Nations agency promoting equality for women, marked International Women’s Day by proclaiming that no nation has yet attained gender equality. Find out your health insurance options »