A new study concludes that intensive blood pressure control can lessen age-related brain damage.

Researchers say the findings may provide insight into how lowering blood pressure can reduce the risk of dementia.

The latest study adds to research that links good heart health to good brain health.

The health of your heart affects the health of your brain.

That’s the emerging consensus from research into how controlling blood pressure may affect brain health later in life.

The latest study in this growing body of research came out this week.

The researchers used MRI scans to check study participants’ brains for “white matter lesions,” which indicate various problems in the brain and are known to be tied to cognitive decline.

They found that people who had received intensive control of their blood pressure had fewer of these lesions than those who got standard blood pressure treatment.

Findings like these could one day lead to insights into how controlling blood pressure may help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

“This study adds to the growing body of information regarding the connection between heart health and brain health… However, more research is needed to understand if intensive blood pressure treatment can reduce the risk of dementia,” Maria Carrillo, PhD, chief science officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, told Healthline.

Her organization wasn’t directly involved in this new study, but it’s helping drive the research.

Carrillo said the Alzheimer’s Association provided more than $800,000 in grant money to fund the SPRINT MIND 2.0 study, which she said “will determine if intensive blood pressure treatment has an impact on dementia risk.”