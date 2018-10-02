Would you trade information about your daily workouts for discounted life insurance? Share on Pinterest Data from your wearable device may affect your life insurance policy. Getty Images Wearable devices like Fitbit and Apple Watch have become almost ubiquitous in recent years as users look for easier and better ways to monitor their health. Now life insurance companies want that data too. Last month John Hancock announced that all of its life insurance policies will incorporate the company’s Vitality Program. Under this program, customers can earn points by exercising regularly, purchasing nutritious foods, getting annual health screenings, and completing other activities. To earn points for exercise, customers must share their gym records or data generated by a wearable activity tracker with the insurance company. For example, customers can use an Apple Watch or Fitbit Choice wristband to track and share the number of steps they walk or the meters they swim each day. After transferring that data to John Hancock, customers can use the points they earn to access reduced life insurance premiums or other rewards. John Hancock hopes these incentives will promote healthy behavior and help customers lead longer lives. In turn, this could increase the company’s profits. Some health insurance providers, such as UnitedHealthcare, have also implemented interactive policies that incorporate the use of activity trackers and fitness targets.

Activity trackers appeal to some, not all

Although research findings have been mixed, some evidence suggests that wearable activity trackers can help people establish healthier habits and meet their fitness goals. For example, several studies have found that using activity trackers in combination with other behavioral change techniques can promote regular physical activity and weight loss. However, some people might be reluctant or unable to use these devices to log and share information about day-to-day activities and health. “I love the idea of interactive life insurance policies. I think it’s a great way to incentivize positive health behaviors and can be a great way to engage employers in a dialog about workplace wellness,” Gina Besenyi, MPH, PhD, an assistant professor in the department of kinesiology at Kansas State University, told Healthline. “That being said, not everyone may be convinced with this approach,” she added. Some people might not be able to afford activity trackers, Besenyi explained. Some might lack access to the smartphones or computers needed to manage activity tracker data. Some might find the trackers too uncomfortable or unfashionable to wear. People may also have privacy concerns about how their personal data is collected, stored, and used, Besenyi added. Bensenyi recently conducted an examination of cybersecurity and privacy concerns among users of Fitbit devices. “Although our sample size was small, participants shared mixed views about sharing activity tracker data,” she said. “Most were very comfortable sharing data for the purposes of health research or with peers for social support or competition. However, the idea of sharing data with employers or insurance companies for the purposes of incentives or lower premiums was less well received.”