A review of previous studies shows that insomnia may not increase your risk of dying, but other sleep experts disagree with the findings. Share on Pinterest Researchers want to know how insomnia affects overall health. Getty Images The last thing people with insomnia need is something else to think about while worrying if sleep will come tonight. If this describes you, you might want to read this earlier in the day. A new study published in Sleep Medicine Reviews suggests that insomnia doesn’t increase your risk of dying. But some sleep experts disagree with the findings. Researchers pooled data from 17 previous studies, in a meta-analysis. Together, the studies covered almost 37 million people — about 10 percent of them had insomnia. The studies followed people between 2.2 and 28 years, with an average follow-up of 11.6 years. Researchers found that the risk of dying during the study period was similar for people with and without symptoms of insomnia. One study, though, accounted for 96 percent of the data. When researchers excluded this study, the mortality risk was slightly higher for people with insomnia. The results were similar even when researchers took into account other factors such as alcohol use, smoking, obesity, and sleep medications.

Insomnia may lead to early death Dr. Sairam Parthasarathy, a sleep specialist at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, is the co-author of one of the studies that was included in the meta-analysis. He said he didn’t think the analysis was a “fair representation” of data from his 2015 study in The American Journal of Medicine. That study found that people with persistent insomnia — six or more years — had an increased risk of dying from cardiovascular or lung disease, or from any cause, compared to people without insomnia. The study included 1,409 people and followed them for 20 years. Unlike the meta-analysis, Parthasarathy’s study looked at how long people in the study lived, what’s known as a survivorship or time-to-event analysis. The event in this case is death. This approach is commonly used in cancer studies, where two treatments may benefit a similar number of people, but one treatment may help people live longer. If this had been included in the meta-analysis, it may have given different results. “If they took into consideration the time-to-event aspect in their meta-analysis,” said Parthasarathy, “they would have found that persistent insomnia hastened death — caused premature death — even in fully adjusted models.” Parthasarathy also pointed out that even in the persistent insomnia group, some people may be affected less by sleep loss. It’s the same way one person might function fine after pulling an all-nighter, while another might struggle to get through the next day. Other researchers have examined this kind of variation in how people respond to sleep loss, although they aren’t certain what’s behind it.