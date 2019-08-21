Share on Pinterest Researchers say a lack of sleep may prevent the heart from getting the rest it needs. Getty Images

Insomnia may be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

About 30 percent of people in the United States exhibit some symptoms of insomnia.

Experts say sleep provides the body with the recovery it needs.

They say the best way to overcome insomnia is with cognitive behavioral therapy.

Insomnia is a problem worth losing sleep over.

Not only is it frustrating to toss and turn all night, but insomnia may also be bad for your cardiovascular health.

People with a genetic predisposition toward insomnia are at higher risk of coronary artery disease, heart failure, and stroke, according to a new study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.

Researchers, led by Susanna Larsson, PhD, an associate professor of cardiovascular and nutritional epidemiology at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, studied 1.3 million people with and without cardiovascular disease.

They used a research technique called Mendelian randomization to determine if people who carry a genetic variant known to be associated with insomnia were more at risk of heart and circulatory problems.

“Insomnia may lead to increased body weight, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes, all of which are risk factors for cardiovascular disease,” Dr. Larsson told Healthline.

Researchers stressed, however, that the study only demonstrated an association between the two disorders, not a cause-and-effect relationship.

Also unclear is whether insomnia causes heart problems or vice versa, said Andrew Stiehm, MD, who specializes in pulmonary and sleep medicine at Allina Health’s United Sleep and Lung Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“It’s probably both,” Dr. Stiehm told Healthline. “Insomnia does cause you to have higher blood pressure. But heart disease causes insomnia as well.”

Similarly, while insomnia is suspected of raising the risk of diabetes, the neuropathy associated with the disease can also cause limb pain that can disrupt sleep, Stiehm noted.