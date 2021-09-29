Share on Pinterest Hydrogen peroxide can be used to disinfect wounds or even as an effective surface cleaner. But it should not be used as a way to treat or prevent COVID-19. Getty Images

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America is responding to the trend of some people using asthma nebulizers to inhale hydrogen peroxide to treat or prevent COVID-19.

This is the latest trend of health misinformation related to COVID-19.

Experts say inhaling hydrogen peroxide could cause dangerous injury to your lungs.

No matter how often people are warned against following medical advice found on social media regarding COVID-19, it’s only a matter of time before some strange, new — and potentially dangerous — fad spreads.

This time, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) has responded to a “concerning and dangerous trend” on social media platforms that include Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

AAFA is responding to the trend of some people using asthma nebulizers to inhale hydrogen peroxide to treat or prevent COVID-19.

“Hydrogen peroxide can be used as a cleaner and stain remover, and can cause tissue damage if you swallow it or breathe it in,” the AAFA said in a statement.

Dr. Len Horvitz, a nationally recognized internist and pulmonary specialist in private practice in Manhattan, told Healthline this is only the most recent bout of health misinformation related to COVID-19 treatments that could seriously harm people.

“The very beginning of this, let’s talk about things that are ridiculous: Way back in March 2020 I had a patient send me something from what seemed to be a scientific study that explained the virus [SARS-CoV-2] is, of course, inactivated by heat,” Horvitz said.

“And suggested putting a hair dryer up your nose for 5 minutes every day,” he said.

“Maybe they were just trying to sell hair dryers,” he said.