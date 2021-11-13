Share on Pinterest Experts say children are particularly vulnerable to the health issues caused by lead in water pipes. Yellow Sarah/Getty Images The recently approved $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill contains $15 billion to replace aging water pipes across the country.

Experts say this program is important because of the long lasting health effects of lead in water supplies, especially to children under age 5.

They note there are ways to test for lead in your home water supply.

They also say replacing old pipes is a good investment because healthy drinking water significantly reduces public health costs. After months of wrangling, Congress has approved a $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal providing, among other things, nearly $36 billion for improving the nation’s water systems. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) calls it “the single largest investment in water that the federal government has ever made.” The allocations include nearly $12 billion to the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, with another $4 billion to the fund earmarked specifically for “emerging contaminants” as well as $5 billion to Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation grants. But perhaps the most significant investment in terms of long-term health impacts is the $15 billion set aside for lead service line replacement to begin overhauling and reducing lead contamination in the nation’s water systems. The highly toxic metal, once used in gasoline, paint, and jewelry, is deadly in large quantities but can also cause physical damage to people in minuscule amounts. So, experts say, any lead presence in our water systems is a matter of grave concern. “Lead is not a naturally occurring issue in surface water,” John Gautreaux, a senior water treatment plant operator in Houma, Louisiana, told Healthline. “Any lead that enters our plant would likely be removed in our treatment process. But many water systems across America still have lead transmission lines, and many homes (especially older ones) have lead pipes, fixtures, and solders. All of this allows lead to leach into drinking water,” he said. “Hopefully, the bill will allow agencies to test more homes for it and ideally provide funds to get those lines changed out,” Gautreaux said.

Lead’s long lasting effects According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences , there’s no amount of lead in the body that is considered safe, with children under age 5 being especially vulnerable to its effects. “We know that lead harms brain development in fetuses and children, causes loss of intelligence, behavioral, and attention deficits, and developmental delays,” said Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, MPH, founder and director of the Michigan State University and Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, in Flint, Michigan, as well as a professor of public health at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in the division of public health. Multiple studies have shown that early exposure to lead can lead to increased aggressiveness as well as criminal behavior , loss in academic performance, and loss of lifetime income . “We also know that it hits some kids harder. Children of Color, especially Black children, and low-income kids shoulder a greater burden of lead exposure,” Hanna-Attisha told Healthline. “Studies show that drinking water violations, like many environmental health threats, disproportionately plague lower-income communities and Communities of Color,” she said. Those lifelong effects are among the reasons that the city of Flint, Michigan — which has been dealing with lead-contaminated drinking water for years — was recently awarded a $626 million partial settlement to cover damage incurred to residents during its water crisis.

How to test for lead If you want to test for lead in your home’s drinking water, you may be able to request a test from your state’s department of health, experts say. Otherwise, tests can be purchased online, but you may need to test more than once to be sure. “Lead in water sampling is very variable and can depend on the time of day, season, type of collection bottle, and other factors. A one-time sample is not reliable to ensure no future lead release,” Hanna-Attisha explained. “If you think there is lead in your plumbing, the most important thing to do is to prevent any ongoing exposure. This can be done with a lead clearing filter or alternative water (like bottled water) and other lead-reducing practices (flushing, using cold water, cleaning aerator, etc.),” she said. “Bottled water is regulated by the FDA and, as such, has a lower lead action level. These precautions are especially important for vulnerable populations like pregnant moms and babies on reconstituted formulas,” Hanna-Attisha said.