This latest breakthrough in temperature-taking technology will soon be widely available in the United States.

The no-contact thermometer that’s helping in the fight against Ebola in West Africa will soon be available for use in American households.

The Thermoflash no-contact infrared thermometer is already being used by the U.S. Army and NATO. It takes the temperature of the temporal artery, located on the side of the head. The temporal artery is connected to other major arteries in the body and is considered a good gauge of body temperature.

This device also has a probe that measures ambient temperature, unlike other no-contact thermometers. The thermometer can be used with tremendous accuracy even in harsh climates like those in Sub-Saharan Africa by calculating the environmental conditions.

Thermoflash recently won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The thermometer is being unveiled to the American public this week at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Company officials plan to discuss their product with distributors and to have it on store shelves within the next few months.

In the Ebola outbreak zone in Africa, Thermoflash thermometers have given doctors and nurses a way to quickly take the temperatures of masses of people without the risk of transmitting Ebola though body contact. The thermometer displays a read-out in just one second.

Last month, Thermoflash maker Visiomed shipped 6,500 thermometers to the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance for use in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

No-contact thermometers are already available in the United States, but they’re the kind either waved over the forehead or placed inside the ear canal. Both models are popular with parents of young children. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says that taking temperatures rectally is considered the most accurate. But this unpleasant method doesn’t go over well with many people, especially children. Some children even protest when a thermometer is put in their mouth.