The United States has the highest price of insulin of any country in the world.

The Inflation Reduction Act caps the cost of insulin at $35 per vial for people on Medicare, but a provision to place the same cap on people with private insurance wasn’t included in the legislation.

Experts say more needs to be done to reduce the price of this life-saving drug needed by many people with diabetes.

Diabetes is the seventh-leading cause of death in the United States.

Yet, access to insulin, the life-saving drug that helps regulate blood sugar among people with diabetes remains a financial burden for many Americans.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed today by President Joe Biden, would have included a provision to cap insulin co-pays at $35 per vial for insured Americans, but that measure failed when the majority of Senate Republicans blocked its passage.

The new law caps out-of-pocket costs among Medicare recipients at $35, a provision that takes effect on January 1.

The United States has the highest insulin prices in the world, at an average of $98.70 per vial across all forms of the drug. That’s nearly seven times higher than the country with the next most expensive insulin, Japan, which averages $14.40 for the drug, according to a recent RAND Corporation report.

“More than 7 million people in the U.S. use insulin and for the vast majority, having consistent access to insulin is nothing short of a life-or-death issue both in the short-term and long-term,” Keri Hurley-Kim, PharmD, MPH, an associate clinical professor at the University of California at Irvine’s College of Health Sciences, told Healthline.

“Patients with type 1 or advanced type 2 diabetes can experience very severe complications that require hospitalization and, in some cases, can be fatal,” she added. “In the long term, insufficient insulin use can cause diabetes to be more difficult to control and lead to complications such as amputations, kidney disease, heart attack, stroke, and loss of vision.”

As the government struggles to rein in insulin costs, people with diabetes have turned to taking caravans to Canada to buy lower-cost insulin. Some researchers are also trying to “open source” complex insulin formulations for public consumption.

But neither effort represents a near-term solution to the problem.