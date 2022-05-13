Share on Pinterest Photography by Aya Brackett A shortage of infant formula has parents across the country worried about being able to feed their children.

At least 40 percent of infant formula is out of stock.

The Biden administration has promised to address the shortage. A nationwide baby formula shortage is causing frustration and fear for parents in the country. Over 40 percent of formula is currently out of stock across the country, according to Datasembly. This is due to the closure of a major formula production plant back in February, which was only made worse by pandemic-related supply chain issues. And while the plant has announced its plans to reopen in the coming weeks, the reality is that parents are still at least a month away from being able to find their preferred formulas back on the shelves. What do you need to know about this formula shortage, and what can you do to make sure your child is receiving the proper nutrients in the interim? We spoke with experts to find out.

What is causing the formula supply issue? The issue behind the formula shortage is two-fold. First is the widespread supply chain issue due to the pandemic, which has affected everything from cars to Nutella. To make matters worse, in February, the Food & Drug Administration closed Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan factory after Abbott voluntarily recalled brands of its formula. The formula was tied to a bacterial infection that was linked to the deaths of at least two infants. Abbott produces Similac, a routine milk-based formula, as well as Similac Advance and other specialty formulas for babies with certain allergies. The Biden administration has said that they are talking with suppliers in an effort to get more formula on store shelves.

What does the formula shortage mean for parents? “This has led to parents struggling to find appropriate formulas for their kids. They are traveling out of their geographic areas and ordering products online, where not everything meets the same standards as formulas produced in the U.S.,” said Dr. Matthew Harris, who practices in pediatric emergency medicine, emergency medical services, and pediatrics at Northwell Health’s Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New York. Rebecca Romero, RD, LD, CLC, on the clinical nutrition and lactation team at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio, said parents are having difficulty getting enough formula to feed their children. “Due to the infant formula shortage, parents are facing the very serious problem of not having enough formula available to feed their children,” added Romero. “Many stores are having supply issues and parents are being forced to drive store to store to find their child’s formula. Additionally, we are seeing an increase in families preparing homemade formula or mixing foods not intended for infants with formula, which can be very risky and compromise the developing infant’s health.”

What to look for during the formula shortage If your child uses a standard, milk-based powdered formula, several alternatives are available besides Abbott’s recalled formulas. For children taking a specific formula, such as one for a milk protein allergy, experts recommend looking for a similar, alternative formula for what their child is currently taking. It is important to select a FDA-approved formula, meaning it meets safety standards and is specifically designed to provide appropriate nutrition for infants. If parents are unsure of what product would be considered a safe alternative, they should talk to their child’s healthcare provider or dietitian for guidance,” said Romero. Harris noted that other companies, like Enfamil, for example, or other U.S.-produced milk-based formulas have very little difference and would be considered safe to use as an alternative. “As a father of an infant who has a milk protein allergy, which is very common, they cannot take standard formulas, which are all increasingly difficult to find in powdered form,” he said. “We have been successful finding liquid formulas on Amazon; however, these liquid-based formulas can be more expensive for families facing financial distress.” Right now, parents can also look at ordering online from known entities, like Amazon, Walmart, and CVS.

What parents should avoid While this is incredibly stressful for parents as they try to provide appropriate nutrition for their children, experts stress that parents should avoid diluting formula or ordering products from unknown online retailers. “What we want to avoid is parents extending the life of the powder formula by adding water and diluting it,” said Harris. “That is not good for children because it causes low sodium, and that can lead to seizures, which can be life-threatening. Never dilute formula, hard stop.” Another tip is to not order formulas from websites that may not deliver products certified in the United States. Formulas produced in the U.S. that use a typical 20 calorie-per-ounce, milk-based formula have very little difference from each other. Harris also recommends double checking any Similac product that parents do happen to find to make sure it’s not part of the recall. “There are still products on the shelves that are part of the recall that may not have been taken down,” he said. The FDA has also issued warnings against using homemade formula since it isn’t regulated and can be contaminated or lack key nutrients. In a 2021 warning, the FDA said some infants fed homemade formula were hospitalized due to low calcium. “These problems are very serious, and the consequences range from severe nutritional imbalances to foodborne illnesses, both of which can be life-threatening,” the FDA said in the 2021 warning .