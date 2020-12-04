Share on Pinterest Experts advise churches to hold shorter, outdoor services. Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

A number of COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred at churches throughout the country.

Experts say indoor church services are high risk for COVID-19 because people sit close together and many times don’t wear masks when they sing, pray, and talk.

They advise churches to hold shorter services and, when weather permits, to have their gatherings outdoors.

For the second time in a week, the U.S. Supreme Court has sided with churches over state-imposed COVID-19 restrictions on indoor worship.

On Thursday, the justices threw out a lower court order that upheld California’s restrictions.

The challenge had been filed by the Pasadena-based Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministries over limiting attendance. They argued it was a violation of their First Amendment rights.

Last week, in a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court sided with churches and synagogues in New York’s COVID-19 hotspots who argued that capping attendance was unconstitutional.

The rulings come as the novel coronavirus is surging across the country, and states are dealing with record numbers of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Dr. Eric Christopher Cioe-Pena, the director of global health at Northwell Health in New York and an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Hofstra University, says he worries the rulings may create a “huge hurdle” in the public health effort to fight the virus.

“It’s very challenging. I recognize people’s right to gather for worship, but I don’t view the public health restrictions as a restriction on religious freedom,” he told Healthline.

“It’s important to remember that the virus doesn’t care why you’re gathering. It’s not going to give you a pass because you’re gathering to worship,” Cioe-Pena added. “It’s potentially going to result in increased cases, increased hospitalizations, and more deaths.”

“Public health laws are ones that aren’t usually challenged in such a way until very recently” he noted. “In the same way we’ve asked people to kind of figure out how to connect with family members in other ways that are safer, run their businesses in ways that are safer, we need houses of worship to do the same thing.”