About 1 in 44 children are diagnosed with autism by the time they are 8 years old.

Researchers say MRI scans can identify differences in the brains of fetuses that could be early indicators that a child will be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

They say the scans can help diagnose autism earlier and allow parents to begin intervention programs for the children at a younger age.

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition that presents challenges for many children worldwide.

Now, a new study from Harvard Medical School in Boston may give some insight into the disorder before a child is born.

Alpen Ortug, PhD, a postdoctoral research fellow in radiology at Harvard Medical School, examined and analyzed fetal MRI brain scans taken at Boston Children’s Hospital. They found differences in brain structure in children who were later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

“Autism is defined by social and other behaviors that aren’t measurable in infants, but research shows that infants who will go on to have autism already have different brains. What this study adds is that some of those brain changes may be starting well before birth,” said Carissa J. Cascio, PhD, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee.

The research team analyzed 39 MRI brain scans of fetuses around 25 weeks of gestation. Nine of the children were formally diagnosed with ASD later in life. Additionally, 10 children had other health conditions observed in children with ASD, although they were not formally diagnosed as having ASD.

“This is exciting because it gives us an idea of very early brain changes that may be present in people on the autism spectrum and localizes them to a brain region that is important for emotional and sensory functions, which we know are impacted by autism,” Cascio told Healthline.

The researchers discovered that the insular lobe of the brain was significantly larger in children who had ASD. The insular cortex is a region deep inside the brain responsible for motor control, sensory processing, and social behavior – cognitive functions these individuals sometimes need to manage.

“What is remarkable is that with this exploratory, unbiased approach, the insula was statically significantly larger in ASD subjects compared to all other control groups,” Ortug told Healthline.

The study was presented at a conference and has not been peer-reviewed or published yet.