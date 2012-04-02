Research from the Million Women Study shows that even a small increase in weight can increase a woman’s risk of coronary heart disease.

Regular exercise and healthy eating won’t only shrink your waistline; it can also shrink your risk of coronary heart disease (CHD), according to an article published in BioMed Central’s open access journal BMC Medicine. In fact, research from the Million Women Study shows that even a small increase in weight can put you at a risk of CHD equivalent to the risk associated with getting older.

In this study, researchers from the University of Oxford followed the health of 1.2 million women from England and Scotland for nine years on average and found that the risk of CHD increases with Body Mass Index (BMI), “a measure of body fat based on height and weight that applies to adult men and women,” according to the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute, calculated as (weight in pounds/Height in inches2) x 703.

“We found that the risk of coronary heart disease increased progressively with increasing BMI, not only for obese women (BMI of 30 or more), but also for those who are more moderately overweight (BMI between 25 and 30),” said lead study author Dexter Canoy in an interview with Healthline. “CHD risk also increases with age; the additional risk associated with a 5 unit increase in BMI is similar to that conferred by getting older by 2.5 years.”