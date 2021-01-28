“[This study] underscores the need for losing weight,” Dr. Kuldeep Singh , director of the Bariatric Center at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, told Healthline. “Although there can be many reasons for headaches in someone with obesity, one should have a proper doctor’s evaluation, especially if headaches persist more than a month or have associated vision changes.”

Though the study examined an exclusively Welsh cohort, researchers say its lessons are applicable elsewhere — particularly in the United States, where obesity rates remain high.

A study conducted in Wales published recently in the journal Neurology found that rates of idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) increased sixfold between 2003 and 2017.

New research sounds the alarm on another ailment possibly associated with obesity: migraine headaches that can literally cause blindness.

They include higher blood pressure, heightened risk factors for various ailments, and increased mortality.

The side effects associated with obesity are well-documented.

Though obesity and IIH may be linked, that doesn’t mean every headache under these conditions is necessarily a sign of IIH.

Dr. Howard R. Krauss, surgical neuro-ophthalmologist and clinical professor of ophthalmology and neurosurgery at John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, told Healthline that even with the recent increase, IIH remains rare.

He noted that these headaches are still less than 1/10 of 1 percent of the population.

“Readers with headaches should not rush to presume they have IIH,” he said. “Nonetheless, headaches should not be ignored, and those suffering with headaches are well-advised to seek medical evaluation.”

Krauss also noted that weight gain could exacerbate headache syndromes, but he said attention in people with IIH should be heightened because of the risk of vision damage.

Dr. Yuna Rapoport, an ophthalmologist and founder of Manhattan Eye, an ophthalmology practice in New York, explained how IIH could wreak havoc on the eyes.

“This study, while alarming, comes as no surprise to ophthalmologists,” she told Healthline. “We’ve been seeing repercussions from IIH for decades. IIH pushes on the optic nerve, and the optic nerve edges become blurred on the dilated exam. Typical visual findings include random blurry or dark spots, constricted vision, decreased contrast sensitivity, and decreased central vision. Other non-visual findings include a whooshing sound in the ears, headache, nausea, and vomiting.”

Persistent headaches should never be ignored, even if the cause being IIH is slim.

Singh says roughly 1/10 of his bariatric patients experience chronic headaches.

To get the best care and mitigate risk, the best-practice advice comes down to that age-old medical wisdom: Talk with your medical professional, Singh says.

“Timely intervention is everything,” he stressed.

Krauss recommends keeping a journal of headache triggers — for instance, stress, loss of sleep, or dehydration — to better understand and avoid the factors that can cause a headache.

“One should remember, however, that even those with migraine may develop other disorders leading to headache, so one should not self-diagnose and treat, but seek medical evaluation and management,” said Krauss.