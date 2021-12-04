Share on Pinterest The first comparison of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines showed that both vaccines are incredibly protective against the disease, and people are urged to get whichever vaccine is the most readily available in their area. mixetto/Getty Images

The first head-to-head comparison of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is revealed.

While Moderna has a slight edge over Pfizer, both vaccines prove to be extremely effective, especially in the prevention of severe disease, hospitalization, and death.

Experts say getting whichever vaccine is most accessible to you is the best approach.

Researchers are currently studying how effective these vaccines are against the Omicron variant, but most experts are confident the vaccines will continue to provide a meaningful level of protection.

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was not included in this study.

Since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines, many people have wondered whether one vaccine is better than the other.

Now, the first head-to-head comparison of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines has been released.

Researchers from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital teamed up to analyze electronic health records of nearly 220,000 veterans who received two doses of the Moderna vaccine and about 220,000 veterans who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“We knew from early randomized trials that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were both remarkably effective at preventing symptomatic disease. We also knew that detecting any subtle differences between their effectiveness would require a head-to-head comparison in a very large sample — much larger than would be practical in a randomized trial,” Dr. Barbra A. Dickerman, first author of the study, told Healthline.

Effectiveness of the vaccines was measured based on:

documented, or asymptomatic, infection

symptomatic infection

hospitalization

ICU admission

death

The results show that both vaccines are significantly effective.

However, Moderna showed a slight edge by offering an increased level of protection, including a 21 percent lower risk of documented infection and 41 percent lower risk of hospitalization.

“That looks like a big number, but look at the two numbers they’re comparing. They already start out very small, so it’s like the difference of 94 percent and 92 percent,” Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, told Healthline.

The percentages are derived from the estimated risk of documented (asymptomatic) infection being 4.52 events per 1,000 people in the Moderna vaccine group and 5.75 events per 1,000 people in the Pfizer-BioNTech group.

This resulted in an excess of 1.23 cases of documented infection per 1,000 people in the Pfizer-BioNTech group.

“You stand back a little and you can’t see that difference. It’s like two baseball players hitting home runs, but one of the home runs got a little bit higher in the seats than the other,” said Schaffner. “It’s great that we have two excellent vaccines.”

He said the vaccines are so similar that he wouldn’t be surprised if another head-to-head comparison in another population “turned this upside down because the differences really are very, very small.”

The differences between the two vaccines remained consistently small for severity of disease:

For hospitalizations, the Pfizer-BioNTech group had 0.55 excess cases per 1,000 people.

For ICU cases, the difference dropped to 0.10 excess cases per 1,000 people.

For deaths, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients had 0.02 excess events for every 1,000 people.

“Clearly, the differences between the vaccines get even smaller as we consider the more serious outcomes. This is why I would contend that it is more important to get vaccinated than to worry about which vaccine you are receiving,” Dr. Mark Fierstein, internal medicine specialist at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success, told Healthline.

While the vaccines both use mRNA technology, they are not identical. Because of this, Fierstein said it’s not surprising that the immune system, which is made of many elements, might not react in precisely the same way to the two vaccines.

“In fact, the real surprise here could be that the vaccines are so similar; that the differences that were observed were not greater,” he said.