While COVID-19 vaccines have been very effective at helping people avoid hospitalization and death from the coronavirus, they have not been as successful at stopping symptomatic infection.

Now researchers are in the early stages of seeing if a nasal spray can stop the disease.

Early studies in mice have shown that a nasal spray may help stop the virus from infecting cells. Over two years into the pandemic, researchers are still searching for new and better ways to help people avoid COVID-19. While COVID-19 vaccines and boosters have been helpful at protecting people from severe hospitalization and death, they have been less effective at preventing symptomatic cases of the disease. Now researchers are looking at novel ways to keep COVID-19 from infecting human cells. Researchers at Cornell University have been testing a nasal spray that blocks COVID-19 infection. Their study discovered a small molecule that, if sprayed into the nose, may help prevent COVID-19 from infecting cells. The study is still in its early stages and is currently only being tested in mice. But experts are hopeful that this type of study may help lead to better protection against the virus.

How does the COVID-19 nasal spray work? The nasal spray releases a molecule that may help stop the virus from attaching to cells in the nose and respiratory tract. The researchers found that a molecule, N-0385, can both protect against infection in healthy subjects and ease symptoms in patients if used within 12 hours of exposure to COVID-19. The coronavirus attacks cells with its spike protein. This protein helps the virus gain access to human cells. To do so it binds to a receptor on the healthy cells. The team found a small group of molecules, including the N-0385, that might be able to prevent the spike protein from attaching to the cells in their studies on mice. All the tests on the lab mice showed that the introduced molecule stopped key symptoms of the COVID-19 infection in mice. The molecule was developed in collaboration with a team from Universite de Sherbrooke in Quebec. “The problem with the [vaccine] shots is that they are not affecting transmission. What they are doing is amazing because they prevent severe disease, which is the whole point. But it would be even better if we could prevent transmission,” said Dr. Jennifer Lighter, pediatric infectious disease specialist at NYU Langone. “With the nasal spray, what you can imagine is that it starts working quicker in a localized area. There is hope that your mucosal immunity would rev up quicker and would be able to kill the virus before it became a breakthrough infection.”