Experts say this is a worrying trend. Even though the COVID-19 outbreak is a serious public health crisis, that doesn’t mean cancer should take a back seat as a major health concern.

With COVID-19 shelter-in-place guidelines putting a halt on daily life over the past few months, one unexpected result has been a sharp drop in necessary cancer screenings nationwide.

In May, Epic Health Research Network, which collects and reports on electronic health record data, released a study that showed a sharp decline in preventive cancer screenings across the board since the COVID-19 crisis first hit in January.

The research looked at data from 39 health systems, encompassing 190 hospitals throughout 23 states.

For a representative sample, the report assessed aggregated data from 2.7 million people who had gone in for at least one preventive screening for cervical, breast, and colorectal cancer from early 2017 to early 2020.

The results? They found that cervical and breast cancer screenings dropped 94 percent in March 2020, while colorectal cancer screenings fell 86 percent compared to the 2017 to 2019 averages.

Other research has also been showing COVID-19’s impact on cancer screening rates.

IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science reports that mammograms, colonoscopies, and Pap smears have declined by 87, 90, and 83 percent, respectively, since February — about a month before COVID-19 was declared an emergency in the United States.

PSA testing needed to detect prostate cancer was down 60 percent. CT scans for lung cancer were down by 39 percent.

Dr. Dale R. Shepard, PhD, FACP, medical oncologist at Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, told Healthline that he and his colleagues have definitely seen a decrease in cancer screenings.

He says they’ve also noticed a decrease in people seeking treatment or second opinions for cancers that they already know about.

“Not surprising that people with no symptoms were hesitant to come in to see if they might have an early stage cancer,” he said.

Shepard says the two most common cancer screenings people receive are colonoscopy and mammography.

He says given the nature of a colonoscopy itself and the number of people needed to interact with a person receiving one, the numbers for this type of procedure have understandably dropped, as people have largely stayed inside and avoided public spaces during the height of the outbreak.

“Some places have had a 90 percent decrease in the number of colonoscopies,” Shepard added. “Some of this was driven by patients not wanting to come for the test and some as facilities shift away from what was considered nonessential at the time due to concerns about a surge in COVID-19 cases.”

While numbers have generally varied region to region and hospital to hospital, this drop in preventive screenings has been an issue nationwide.

For instance, ABC News reported that the University of Pennsylvania Health Systems witnessed new skin cancer diagnoses drop 80 percent in March from February.

They found University of Nebraska Medical Center saw its weekly influx of cancer patients slashed by half from April to May.

Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center in New York City saw a 30 to 50 percent drop in new patients seeking cancer care.