Most teenage girls choose condoms or birth control pills for contraception. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) now recommends intrauterine devices and other implants as more reliable for preventing teen pregnancy. In a new policy statement published in Pediatrics, the AAP is recommending for the first time that sexually active teens use a Long Acting Reversible Contraceptive (LARC). Intrauterine devices (IUDs) and small implants placed underneath the skin are both LARCs. IUDs are inserted into the uterus by a healthcare professional. There are two levonorgestrel-releasing T-shaped IUDs on the market, as well as a copper-containing T-shaped IUD. Under-the-skin implants are inserted in the inside of the upper arm by a doctor or nurse. The last time the AAP issued contraception recommendations was in 2007. According to the AAP, in the past decade, LARCs, which provide three to 10 years of continuous birth control coverage, have been shown to be safe for teens and young adults. Related News: Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Hobby Lobby on Birth Control Restrictions »

IUDs Are Ideal for Teens Who May Forget to Take Pills Nearly half of U.S. high school students report having had sex at least once, the AAP says. Each year, about 750,000 young people get pregnant, and more than 80 percent of those pregnancies are unplanned. Condoms are the most frequently used form of contraception (52 percent of girls reported condom use at last sex). Use of more effective hormonal methods, including oral contraceptives, was lower, at 31 percent for birth control pills in 2011. Use of highly effective, long-acting, reversible contraceptives, such as implants or IUDs, was much lower still. Dr. Anne T. Nucci-Sack, a pediatrician and medical director of the Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center in New York City, told Healthline, “The AAP policy statement is totally groundbreaking. The long-acting reversible methods, whether an IUD or implant, seem to be more effective in terms of pregnancy prevention because you don’t have to worry about taking them. Having something that is consistent, where you don’t have to rely so much on schedules, getting refills, and remembering to take things, is very important in terms of making sure your contraceptive method is as effective as it could be.” Women who choose a birth control pill, patch, or ring may do well using these birth control methods, but because they have to return for office visits and pharmacy refills, these options may be less reliable than an IUD or implant that remains in place for years. IUDs and implants “are almost impossible to override, and they are the only two methods shown to be highly effective in terms of reducing unwanted and unintended pregnancy,” Nucci-Sack said. Learn More Important Information About Preventing STDs »