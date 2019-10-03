Share on Pinterest Researchers say half of people with advanced melanoma now survive for at least 5 years. It used to be 1 in 20 people. Getty Images

Researchers say half of people with advanced melanoma now survive the disease for at least 5 years.

They say the main reason is the effectiveness of immunotherapy drugs.

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. It spreads quickly and can be difficult to treat in advanced stages.

Half of people diagnosed with advanced melanoma, a previously untreatable skin cancer, are now surviving — largely thanks to immunotherapy drugs.

A decade ago, only 1 in 20 people diagnosed with advanced melanoma survived for 5 years after diagnosis. Many would live for just 6 or 9 months.

Now, the use of drugs that boost the body’s immune system have dramatically improved survival rates.

“In the past, metastatic melanoma was regarded as untreatable. Oncologists considered melanoma different to other cancers. It couldn’t be treated once it had spread,” Professor James Larkin, a consultant medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom, as well as professor at the Institute of Cancer Research in London, said in a press release.

“This is the first time we can say that the chances of being a long-term survivor of advanced melanoma are now over 50 percent, which is a huge milestone,” Larkin said.

The foundation oversaw a study that reported that the combination of two immunotherapy drugs, ipilimumab and nivolumab, stopped or reversed the progression of advanced melanoma in half of the study’s participants for a period of 5 years or more.

The findings were presented last weekend at the 2019 ESMO Annual Meeting in Barcelona, Spain, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Dr. Trevan Fischer is a surgical oncologist and assistant professor of surgical oncology at John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California.

He says immunotherapy has had a significant impact on the treatment of advanced melanoma.

“Prior to the age of immunotherapy, we would discuss survival in months, not years. Many patients who were enrolled on this trial would not have even survived a year without immunotherapy and now over 50 percent are alive at 5 years,” Fischer told Healthline.

“In many other cancers with effective treatments that prolong survival, patients move from one line of treatment to the next and spend the majority of the remainder of their lives on some form of treatment,” he added.

“In this study, three-fourths of the patients who had combination therapy no longer required routine treatment. This gives them hope for a cure,” he said.