The impending closure of Illinois’ only Poison Control Center highlights the vital role these centers play in saving money and lives nationwide.

Illinois could become the first state in the nation without a poison control center, even though it saves the state $52 million a year with a budget of just $4.2 million, according to its director.

Poison control centers have been a lifeline for parents and caregivers since their inception in the 1950s. In fact, Illinois opened the first such center in the country.

But caregivers aren’t the only people who dial the 1-800 number in panicked moments. Healthcare professionals also turn to the centers when presented with patients who may have been poisoned.

The state’s only remaining poison control center—other states have several—operates with only 26 employees. Hotline staffers are either nurses or pharmacists and they are specially trained in toxicology. But in Illinois, which has grabbed national headlines for its budget woes, funding has dried up. The center has lost $1.4 million in funding from the state and federal governments since 2009 and is operating at a loss of half a million dollars per year.

Additional budget cuts would mean the center would not be able to operate at the level of service required by state law, operations director Carol DesLauriers told Healthline, so it has given notice that it will close its doors on July 1.

Meanwhile, Illinois lawmakers are scrambling to find a funding solution. Supporters of the center have emerged statewide.