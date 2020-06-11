Share on Pinterest If you’ve recently been in a large group of people, you may want to consider measures like self-isolation for 14 days, or obtaining COVID-19 testing one week following the event. Getty Images As the country comes out of lockdown, it’s becoming harder to avoid being around large crowds of people.

However, being around large groups increases your risk for contracting COVID-19.

If you’ve been near someone who has COVID-19 or you begin to develop symptoms, you will want to get tested.

You may also choose to self-isolate for 2 weeks, especially if you live with someone vulnerable.

Following recommendations for social distancing, handwashing, and wearing face coverings can help reduce your risk if you do go into crowded areas. As the country comes out of lockdown, it’s becoming harder and harder to avoid large crowds of people. We try to take precautions, but sometimes it’s difficult to maintain physical distancing when you’re in a large group of people. If you’ve been around a lot of people lately, you may be wondering whether you could have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, whether or not you should get tested, and when you should do it.

When to get tested for COVID-19 According to Jason Yang, PhD, assistant professor at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, our understanding of COVID-19 is still evolving. However, the current scientific consensus is that any large public gathering will put us at risk. Even if people do not currently show symptoms, they are still capable of transmitting the virus, he explained. Yang said you should get tested immediately if you learn that you’ve been in close contact with someone who has recently tested positive. You would also want to get tested if you begin to develop COVID-19 symptoms , such as cough, shortness of breath, or fever. Working in a job where you have frequent contact with the public would also be an indicator that you may want to obtain testing, he said. However, if you recently attended a large, crowded event such as a protest or similar gathering, Yang recommends waiting a week before getting tested. “The incubation period for the SARS-CoV-2 virus is 1 to 2 weeks, so being tested immediately after… may give falsely negative results,” he explained.

What about self-isolating? Yang noted that there is no official guidance about when you should self-isolate. However, he feels it would be a good idea if you have been in crowded gatherings, especially if there were people around you who were not wearing face coverings. Brian Labus, PhD, MPH, an assistant professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Public Health, further explained that self-isolating after a large event becomes important because you may not be able to know who else at the event was infected. In addition, Labus said self-isolation is important if you live with someone who is at high risk for serious disease or hospitalization. In order to self-isolate, Labus said you should remain home and avoid contact with other people — including those who live in your home — for 14 days after the exposure. “If you have not developed the disease by the end of fourteen days, you are unlikely to do so,” he said.

COVID-19 test or antibody testing? If you do get tested, Yang said it’s important to know that there are two types of testing. One is for the virus itself and one is for the antibodies that our body produces when we have an infection. Viral tests involve either swabbing inside your nasal cavity or taking a sample of your saliva. These samples are then analyzed for the presence of the virus’ genetic code. An antibody test involves taking a blood sample, which is then analyzed for the presence of viral proteins to determine if there are antibodies present. These two tests provide different information, he said. The viral test tells you if you are currently infected. The antibody test tells you if you have had an infection sometime in the past. If you are concerned that you might have an active infection, then you would want to have the test that detects the virus itself. You might also want to obtain antibody testing sometime in the future once the infection has resolved, although Yang cautions that it’s not possible yet to know whether the presence of antibodies means that you cannot be reinfected.

How to get testing if you need it Labus said PCR testing is widely available in every community. PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction. It is a type of laboratory testing that can be used to identify the genetic material in a sample as belonging to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A positive result on this test would indicate that you have an active COVID-19 infection. If you aren’t sure where to go for testing, he suggested speaking with your local health department about testing locations. You can also obtain the test through your doctor. However, you should call them in advance if you are currently having symptoms. Your health insurance will generally cover the cost of the testing, although you’ll want to speak with your carrier about the specifics of your coverage.

How to protect yourself if you do go into a crowd Labus said the best advice is to avoid large groups because this limits the number of people who might potentially be infected at one time. However, this isn’t always easy, especially if you plan to participate in an event like a protest. If you feel you must be a part of a large group, he suggested keeping your distance from others as best as you can. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends keeping at least 6 feet (about two arms’ length) between you and other people. Wearing a mask is also important, he noted, but not to protect yourself. It protects those around you. Also, remember to wash your hands and use hand sanitizer, he said.