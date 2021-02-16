Share on Pinterest Experts say people who are fully vaccinated should still follow COVID-19 safety protocols such as mask wearing. Jayme Burrows/Stocksy The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says people who are fully vaccinated probably don’t need to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.

Experts say the vaccines have proven to be highly effective at preventing serious disease, although the research isn’t conclusive yet on how well vaccines stop transmission of the virus.

Experts advise people who have been vaccinated to still follow safety protocols such as mask wearing and handwashing. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Fully vaccinated people who meet certain criteria no longer need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19. That’s the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The advisory says that people don’t need to quarantine if: They are fully vaccinated.

They are within 3 months of receiving the final dose in the series.

They have no symptoms since exposure to COVID-19. “Individual and societal benefits of avoiding unnecessary quarantine may outweigh the potential but unknown risk of transmission, and facilitate the direction of public health resources to persons at highest risk for transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to others. This recommendation to waive quarantine for people with vaccine-derived immunity aligns with quarantine recommendations for those with natural immunity , which eases implementation,” the CDC states. Those who don’t meet the criteria should continue to follow quarantine guidelines if exposed to a person with COVID-19. Public health experts say the latest update to quarantine guidelines is good news. “This is really an indication that the government and other agencies around the world are feeling comfortable that these vaccines are, in fact, going to give us more freedom to be able to go back to some kind of semblance of normal behavior,” Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a professor of global health and infectious diseases at Stanford University in California, told Healthline.

What are the protections? Currently it’s unknown how effective the COVID-19 vaccines are at preventing transmission of the virus. But their effectiveness at preventing disease has proven to be significant. “The data from the studies that were done show that … for the Pfizer vaccine, people are 95 percent protected 7 days after their second dose, and for the Moderna vaccine people are 94 percent protected 14 days after their second dose,” Maldonado said. Although information on transmission effectiveness is limited, preliminary data is promising. “We know that from the Moderna study they did swabs on asymptomatic vaccinnees at the time of the second dose, so 4 weeks after the first dose, and there was a 63 percent reduction in positive swabs in the vaccine group compared to the control. In some AstraZeneca studies, they found very similar decreases,” Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of California Davis, told Healthline. “We’ve been waiting for this ever since the vaccines were made available,” he said. “We always envisioned that vaccines would result in us returning to some sort of sense of normality eventually without having to mask and without having to social distance, so I think this is one step in the right direction.”