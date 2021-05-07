Share on Pinterest If you or a family member is homebound and hasn’t been contacted yet about a vaccine, call your local public health department to get started. Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images As appointments for vaccine sites become easier to secure, there’s a population of Americans who have had a much harder time accessing the vaccine: homebound individuals.

Currently, over 57 percent of adults in the United States have gotten at least one vaccination dose.

Getting to around 70 to 90 percent could mean the United States reaches herd immunity. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the United States so far has consisted mostly of Americans lining up at stadiums, pharmacies, and doctor’s offices to get their shots. But even as appointments for those vaccine sites become easier to secure, there’s a population of Americans who have had a much harder time accessing the vaccine: homebound individuals. “There are some people, it is not safe for them to go out to a vaccine site, and they really do need that vaccine delivered in their own home,” said Sandy Markwood, CEO of the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging. Thankfully, that population is now becoming more of a focus for public health agencies around the country.

Vaccine access is expanding rapidly to homebound individuals Tending to the needs of homebound older adults has been a focus of Markwood’s organization and its members throughout the pandemic. Early on, that looked like meal deliveries and social services. Now, many agencies are leveraging that same infrastructure to deliver vaccines. “Right now, it is a full-blown community effort in most localities to be able to get that done,” Markwood said. It looks slightly different in each community, but in many, it’s a team effort on the part of public health departments, sheriff’s departments, and EMTs who are working to identify and contact homebound adults to arrange for a vaccine. Many of these individuals are already connected to local agencies, which is a big boost to this effort, Markwood said. Funding from the American Rescue Plan has also helped and allowed these efforts to staff up properly.

Where to start if you or a family member needs a home vaccine appointment If you or a family member is homebound and hasn’t been contacted yet about a vaccine, there are a few ways you can get the process in motion. The first place you should call to arrange a vaccine at home is your local public health department. Here’s a list of health departments around the country to get you started. You could also try calling your local agency on aging, Markwood said. If you’re not familiar with that, use the federal government’s Eldercare Locator to find one in your area, or call 800-677-1116. Again, these programs vary largely based on where you live. In New York City, for example, a new campaign is working to bring the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to homebound individuals and senior care facilities. “There absolutely is an effort now to reach those people who initially couldn’t access vaccines,” said Roopa Kalyanaraman Marcello, a public health policy and communications expert in New York City.