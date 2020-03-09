Share on Pinterest TERJE BENDIKSBY/NTB Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images In some cases, testing for the novel coronavirus is free, but you could still be on the hook for other medical costs related to testing or hospital visits.

Widespread testing of people at risk for coronavirus infection is needed to avoid rapid spread of the virus.

Widespread testing of people at risk for coronavirus infection is needed to avoid rapid spread of the virus.

The uninsured and underinsured are the ones most likely to think twice before going to the hospital or doctor's office for a coronavirus test. After a slow rollout of coronavirus testing in the United States, the Trump administration is trying to ramp up the country's testing capacity. But experts say people's concerns about unexpected medical bills related to coronavirus testing could deter many people from being tested or seeking medical care if they develop symptoms. Widespread testing of people at risk for coronavirus infection is needed to avoid rapid spread of the virus. "It's in our interest to have a uniform identification of [COVID-19] cases. This is about more than just personal healthcare, it's about public health," said Dr. Robert Amler, dean of the School of Health Sciences and Practice at New York Medical College and a former chief medical officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions of Americans already struggle to pay their medical bills, including 30 million uninsured and 44 million underinsured (those with high out-of-pocket costs and deductibles). And because most deductibles reset at the beginning of the year, people with high deductibles could end up paying thousands of dollars before their insurance covers any of their medical costs. The uninsured and underinsured are the ones most likely to think twice before going to the hospital or doctor's office for a coronavirus test. And understandably so. Recent reports have surfaced of people racking up thousands of dollars in medical costs after going to the hospital with a possible coronavirus infection or after being released from a mandatory U.S. government quarantine. Since these reports came out, the federal and state government, along with health insurers, have moved forward with changes to make coronavirus testing free or less expensive. But given the country's patchwork healthcare system, the costs related to coronavirus testing and treatment are still not clear. Here's what we know so far.

How much will coronavirus testing cost? The cost of having a coronavirus test done depends on which lab runs the test and what health insurance you have. Tests completed by a CDC, state, or city public health laboratory are free to patients. These labs, though, are expected to run only a small fraction of the tests. Tests run at private or academic labs aren’t free, which means they could bill your health insurer — who could then bill you — for the cost of the test. If you’re uninsured, you’d be billed directly, possibly for the entire cost. Certain insurers are making the test more affordable for members. Earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence announced that Medicare and Medicaid would cover the entire cost of the test. Pence also said the tests would be deemed “essential health benefits,” meaning they must be covered by most insurance plans. However, even if they’re covered, the costs may still fall to the patient if they haven’t yet met their deductible, if they have a copay, or if they have certain insurance plans that are no longer required to provide essential health benefits. The board of the industry group America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) said in a statement that its member insurers would “ease” or “waive” cost-sharing for the test. They didn’t offer specifics on what that meant. However, one of AHIP’s members, Cigna, later announced that it would waive all copays and cost-sharing for the test. Some states have also ordered insurers to waive copays and deductibles for coronavirus testing, including New York, Nevada, Washington, and California. These restrictions, though, may not apply to plans offered by larger employers. If you think you may have the coronavirus, you can check with your insurance company before getting tested. You can also call your doctor to see whether you can come in for a test directly and not risk a trip to the emergency room, which could lead to a hefty bill. You can also call your state or local health department to see whether they provide the test for free.