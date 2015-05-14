Doctors say the answer lies in whether a patient is honest about their alcohol use and how much damage the liver sustained before treatment.

For some people, a glass of wine with dinner is one of life’s simple pleasures.

For others, however, it’s more of a problem.

Some of them are in denial about their alcohol use. Or maybe they are ashamed of their drinking.

Those types of people often are not honest with a doctor, or themselves, when asked, “How much alcohol do you actually drink?”

That’s why when people who become cured of hepatitis C ask, “When is it safe to drink again?” doctors are hesitant to give a green light.

Doctors dig deep before answering that question, said Dr. Mauricio Lisker-Melman, director of the hepatology program at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He also sits on the American Liver Foundation’s National Medical Advisory Committee.

Drinking alcohol does not cause hepatitis C, which is a blood-borne disease. But like hepatitis C, alcohol can damage the liver.

“If a patient has hepatitis C it’s very important to ask, ‘How did you get the hepatitis C? For how many years have you had hepatitis C?’ The same questions we ask for alcohol [use] are the same questions we ask for hepatitis C,” Lisker-Melman said.

The problem is, many alcoholics underestimate the amount of alcohol they consume.

“They might say ‘only on the weekends’ and when we ask them more, the weekends start on Thursday,” Lisker-Melman said.

