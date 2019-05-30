High blood pressure increases risk of stroke and heart attacks. Share on Pinterest The American Heart Association wants people to be more familiar with high blood pressure numbers and heart attack symptoms. Getty Images Over 100 million U.S. people or half of all adults have hypertension, however, a recent survey suggests that not all Americans are up to speed with the basics of blood pressure. In a recent survey conducted this year by the American Heart Association and the American Medical Association, researchers found that almost 80 percent of adults who have high blood pressure aren’t checking it often enough. And more than half of Americans don’t know what constitutes a high blood pressure number. According to the American Heart Association, it’s important to check your blood pressure daily (at the same time each day) if you have high blood pressure. “Hypertension causes more death and disability than any other disease process and we are lucky that it can be controlled with generic medications in routine care settings,” says Dr. Joshua A. Beckman, director of Vascular Medicine Section and codirector of the Vanderbilt Vascular Biology Center at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

What the researchers found Of over 1,000 people surveyed, researchers found that approximately 38 percent admitted to having been diagnosed with high blood pressure. However, 18 percent couldn’t recall if they had ever been diagnosed. Currently, the widely-accepted definition of high blood pressure is considered 130/80 mmHg. However, 64 percent of Americans can’t identify what constitutes an elevated or hypertensive blood pressure number. Researchers asked participants about their demographics, knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors related to blood pressure. The data was then extrapolated and weighted to be representative of the United States population. Of the overall population surveyed — those with high blood pressure and those without — an overwhelming 55 percent of people at high-risk stated that they weren’t worried they were at risk for a heart attack. Of those who were diagnosed with high blood pressure, 36 percent didn’t worry about having a heart attack — something that affects 735,000 Americans every year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .