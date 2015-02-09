Getting the HPV vaccine isn’t linked to higher STI rates, a new study finds.

Parents may be concerned that giving their daughters the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine will lead to an increase in sex and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

However, a new study concludes that the shot is not linked to higher levels of STIs.

An article in JAMA Internal Medicinereports that about one-quarter of American girls between the ages of 14 and 19 are infected with HPV. The infection also affects 45 percent of women between the ages of 20 and 24.

The vaccine can block certain high-risk strains of HPV, which can cause cervical, vulvar, and vaginal cancers, along with genital warts. Nonetheless, vaccination rates in the United States are quite low.

At the end of 2006, 2.5 percent of young women had received the HPV vaccine. That went up to 27 percent by the end of 2010.

In 2013, 57 percent of 13- to 17-year-old girls had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 38 percent had received all three recommended doses.

In the new study, Dr. Anupam B. Jena of Harvard Medical School in Boston and her colleagues looked at data from an insurance database. The database included information from 2005 to 2010 on 21,610 12- to 18-year-old girls who received the vaccine and 186,501 of the same age who were unvaccinated.