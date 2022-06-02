Share on Pinterest Researchers say taller people have a higher risk of irregular heartbeat but a lower risk of high blood pressure. Carina König / EyeEm / Getty Images

Researchers say your height can be a factor in your risk for certain diseases.

They report that taller people have a higher risk of atrial fibrillation and varicose veins.

Shorter people, on the other hand, have a higher risk of high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Experts say there are lifestyle factors such as diet and exercise that can lower your risk of disease, no matter your height.

How tall, or short, you are could affect your risk of certain medical conditions, a new study suggests.

For instance, being tall is linked to a higher risk of atrial fibrillation or irregular heartbeat, but a lower risk of coronary heart disease, researchers from the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado, reported.

Similarly, taller people have a higher risk of varicose veins but a lower risk of high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

The researchers also concluded that taller people were more likely to suffer leg and foot ulcers as well as peripheral neuropathy – nerve damage to hands and feet that often includes a “pins and needles” sensation.

Some of these links had been previously established in prior studies, such as a connection between height and increased risk of certain cancers. Shorter people may also live longer than taller people, prior studies have suggested.

However, this new research was able to take a more refined approach to eliminate potential factors by using data from the federal Million Veteran Program database, which contains genetic profiles of 200,000 white adults and more than 50,000 Black adults.

Using this data as a foundation, the scientists were able to screen for more than 1,000 conditions, making this study on height and disease the largest of its kind.

“Using genetic methods applied to the VA Million Veteran Program, we found evidence that adult height may impact over 100 clinical traits, including several conditions associated with poor outcomes and quality of life – peripheral neuropathy, lower extremity ulcers, and chronic venous insufficiency,” Dr. Sridharan Raghavan, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Colorado and the lead researcher on the study, said in a press release.

“We conclude that height may be an unrecognized non-modifiable risk factor for several common conditions in adults,” he added.