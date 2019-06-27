The price of a pair of sunglasses won’t necessarily determine if the shades will adequately protect your eyes. There are other things you should look for.

The cheap sunglasses from the drugstore you just had to have may end up costing you more than the fiver you put down to buy those slick shades.

They could cost you your eye health.

Indeed, as the summer is heating up and the sun is in the sky longer, eye doctors and experts are warning that not all sunglasses can protect your eyes from harmful ultraviolet (UV) light.

“The biggest danger with poor sunglasses is if the glasses are tinted but do not block the UV rays. The tinting in the glasses causes the pupils to dilate, since it is perceived as being darker, without the UV blocking. Then more ultraviolet radiation is able to enter the eye,” Dr. Benjamin Bert, an ophthalmologist at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in California, told Healthline.

Regular exposure to UV light can have cumulative and profound consequences.

Cataracts, macular degeneration, ocular melanoma, and eyelid cancers may be caused by UV exposure to the eyes.

Even a sunburn of the eye (photokeratitis), like the one you might experience on your skin, is possible.

“The longer the eyes are exposed to UV radiation, the greater the risk of developing these conditions,” Dr. Amanda Rights, an optometrist and brand ambassador for the company that makes Transitions lenses, told Healthline.

The lack of UV-blocking protection around your eyes may also cause skin cancer.

“The UV rays not only cause glare, but damage to your eye health and the delicate skin area that surrounds your eyes. It’s been shown that 5 to 10 percent of all skin cancer occurs in the eye area, so opting for a pair with polarization and UV protection is extremely important,” Samantha Brown, stylist and partner with sunglasses brand Maui Jim, told Healthline.