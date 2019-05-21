Researchers say reducing the amount of blue-light screen time for teens at night can help them sleep better.

Share on Pinterest Poor sleep has both short-term and long-term health effects, experts say. Getty Images

For most of human evolution, our sleep patterns have revolved around the pattern of the sun.

Then our circadian rhythms were altered with the discovery of fire, and changed forever when we discovered electricity.

Now we can keep the lights on and a glowing screen in front of our faces whenever we want.

The difficult part, sleep experts are finding out, is rediscovering how to turn it all off.

A common complaint for modern parents is how much time their kids want to spend on their devices, whether it be their phones, tablets, or computers.

Besides fears that they’ll miss the world around them, many parents are concerned about the long-term effects of too much screen use.

A new study suggests that it’s not just the screens but the particular hue of the blue glow they admit.

New research out of the Netherlands suggests that cutting off screen time two hours before it’s time to call it a night — or at least wearing glasses that block the blue hue — could make significant differences in a young adult’s sleep patterns.

The research was presented last weekend at the annual meeting of the European Society of Endocrinology in Lyon, France.

The findings haven’t been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal.