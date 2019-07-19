Share on Pinterest Experts urge parents to check labels and look for single-ingredient baby foods. Getty Images

The World Health Organization has issued a warning for parents of infants.

The agency says there’s too much sugar in baby food.

In 2013, the World Health Organization (WHO) developed a draft Nutrient Profile Model (NPM) for children ages 6 to 36 months. It was meant to help governments decide which foods should be promoted to parents of children in that age group.

It included language that public officials could adopt sorting foods into two main categories with descriptions that refer to their nutrient levels, such as “energy dense, nutrient poor” or, on the other end of the spectrum, “good for you.”

Under the NPM, WHO officials also devised a way to collect the nutritional data for commercial baby foods and drinks available in most retail settings.

They used data from nearly 8,000 products available in major European cities such as Vienna and Budapest, in which 28 to 60 percent were marketed toward children under the age of 6 months.

The alarming thing they found was that a majority of the products provided more than 30 percent of their calories from sugars.

WHO officials note the practice of marketing high-sugar foods to parents of infants is allowed under European Union law. However, it doesn’t acknowledge the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes — established in 1981 — or WHO Guidance, which both state commercial “complementary” foods shouldn’t be marketed as suitable for infants under 6 months of age.

“Foods for infants and young children are expected to comply with various established nutrition and compositional recommendations,” João Breda, PhD, head of the WHO European Office for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases, said in a press release. “Nonetheless, there are concerns that many products may still be too high in sugars.”

While the WHO continues to recommend that children younger than 6 months be breastfed, that’s not possible for every mother of a newborn. Many times, those parents use formulas and baby foods to meet their child’s nutritional needs.

The WHO research pointed to several foods that are the largest offenders, including puréed commercial products, juices, smoothies, yogurts, and desserts.

The researchers noted that more than half of the foods contained a third of their calories from total sugars.

The survey also found the same amount of foods listed sugar, concentrated fruit juice, or other sweetening agents as an ingredient, which the agency says shouldn’t be added to foods marketed toward infants.