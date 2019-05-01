As many as 20 percent of people in the United States with lung cancer have never smoked. Here’s some of the factors why the disease is on the rise with nonsmokers.

You don’t have to smoke to get lung cancer.

In fact, as many as 20 percent of people with lung cancer have never smoked.

And many of those people are diagnosed with the disease when it’s at a stage where it’s incurable.

Cancer experts have set off some alarm bells after publishing a report in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine that states an increasing number of non-smokers are being diagnosed with lung cancer.

The researchers reviewed a 30-year follow-up study of 1.2 million participants in the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Prevention Study II. In it they found cases of lung cancer in nonsmokers were on the rise.

“Lung cancer in nonsmokers is very similar to the lung cancer seen in smokers. It’s a form of non-small cell lung cancer, a subtype called adenocarcinoma.” Dr. John Maurice, a thoracic surgeon and lung cancer specialist at St. Joseph Hospital in California, told Healthline.

Although smoking is the biggest risk factor for developing lung cancer, the American Cancer Society estimates up to 1 in 5 people with lung cancer in the United States have never smoked.

“There’s no definitive answer as to why nonsmokers develop lung cancer,” Dr. Giorgio Scagliotti, president of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer and a professor of medical oncology at the University of Turin and San Luigi Hospital in Italy, told Healthline. “However, there are several major risk factors outside of cigarette smoking associated with lung cancer.”