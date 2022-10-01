Share on Pinterest Emmy-winning actor Tony Hale shares how living with asthma helped him play the beloved characters he’s famous for, and why he wants others living with the condition to know ‘you aren’t limited.’ Images Provided by Asthma Behaving Badly

Actor Tony Hale shares what it’s like living with asthma.

He teamed up with an educational campaign to spread awareness about the condition.

Experts share ways to manage asthma.

Two-time Emmy-winning actor and author Tony Hale knows how to play quirky and anxious characters well, like Buster on Arrested Development and Gary Walsh on Veep.

While his acting skills are strong, he said he pulls inspiration for many of his characters from his own lifelong journey with asthma.

“[I] did deal with a lot of anxiety as a kid with my asthma; there is a definite connection there, and I know how to [play] anxiety well,” Hale told Healthline.

Even though living with asthma as a kid was difficult, he said he appreciates how the experience helped ground his work and art.

“When someone’s not dealing with [asthma], they don’t understand the idea of your life source being taken away from you and struggling with breathing,” he said. “I know what it’s like to live with this numbing anxiety of what’s coming around the corner, [so I] can play it a little more realistically.”

His real-life condition crossed paths with his life on set when he experienced an asthma attack while filming the show Justified in 2010. One of the scenes took place inside horse stables; however, Hale didn’t realize it until he arrived on set. Of all days, that day, he forgot his inhalers.

“[Someone] on set — one of the crew members — had an inhaler. I was incredibly grateful, and it was like this angel just parting the crowd with an inhaler,” said Hale. “[In] that moment, it’s so scary, and I cannot believe I wasn’t prepared.”

He has lived with asthma for as far back as he can remember and credits his parents for being supportive and advocating for his care by facilitating diligent relationships with doctors who developed personal treatment plans for him.

“A lot of people out there don’t have that, and I highly encourage everyone to have that one-on-one [with doctors] because every equation doesn’t work for every person,” said Hale.

Connecting with other kids who had asthma also brought him comfort.

“I was like, ‘oh my gosh does this happen to you?’ and they’d be like, ‘yeah.’ I didn’t feel like such a freak, almost, or that something’s dramatically wrong with [me],” said Hale.

He hopes to provide that same level of connection and comfort to the 25 million Americans living with asthma by sharing his story. Hale teamed up with Asthma Behaving Badly, an educational campaign developed to spread awareness about the condition.

“[I] think that what encourages me the most [is] to be able to be a voice and to hopefully raise that empathy, raise that awareness because it’s not something that is necessarily talked about in the public very much,” said Hale.