Dishes such as the football pizza bomb and waffle fry sliders can quickly add on the calories. Here are some tips on what to do during the football game and afterward.

Recipes for a touchdown-worthy Super Bowl party have been circulating for weeks.

In addition to ubiquitous crowd-pleasing chicken wings, newer additions include the football pizza bomb, waffle fry sliders, loaded pigs in a blanket, and overloaded nachos.

And beer? Of course. But not everyone likes beer, so why not a bloody Mary rimmed with salt, a margarita sunrise, shoo-fly punch (bourbon and ginger beer), or spiked lemonade sweet tea?

This food-centric Super Bowl planning makes one wonder if America’s favorite Sunday bash is more of an excuse to overeat than it is to cheer on a favorite team. Ironically, this eating frenzy is right on the heels of New Year’s resolutions pledging better eating habits.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Super Bowl Sunday runs neck and neck with Thanksgiving as America’s top “pig out” day.

When you consider the caloric load of half a dozen hot wings (570 calories), three cans of beer (458), and a moderate serving of beef nachos (430), it’s not hard to imagine consuming hundreds of calories in a few hours.

The result?

Whether your team wins or loses, you feel like a beached whale after the clock runs out.