The television show “This Is Us” is spotlighting the issue of obesity and fertility this season.

Share on Pinterest On this season of “This Is Us,” medical professionals are reluctant to let Kate try in vitro fertilization because of her weight. Photo via Ron Batzdorff/NBC | 2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The television show “This Is Us” has taken on a lot of emotional issues in its first two seasons, not the least of which was the death of husband and father Jack.

This season, the popular drama series is dealing with another controversial, important topic — obesity and fertility.

“This Is Us” follows the lives of five family members — including Kate, a woman who’s obese and has faced weight-related stigma throughout her life.

In the initial episodes of this season, Kate and her husband visit a fertility specialist to discuss the option of undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

After struggling to overcome an emotionally devastating miscarriage in season two, the couple hopes that IVF will help Kate get pregnant again.



But the fertility specialist initially refuses to take Kate on as a patient.

“At your weight, the chances of a successful pregnancy are very slim, even if you go through in vitro,” the specialist tells Kate.

“At your BMI, going under anesthesia for an elective procedure is not advisable,” she added while discussing the risks of sedation during egg retrieval.

The specialist eventually changes her mind and agrees to treat Kate. But in real life, many clinics may be less willing to conduct IVF in women of the television character’s size.



“Most clinics will use some sort of regimen to provide sedation during the egg retrieval process,” Dr. Amanda Kallen, an assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at the Yale School of Medicine and chair of the Connecticut Section of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, told Healthline.

“Those medications are generally considered less safe for someone who is overweight because there’s more of a chance of breathing problems during the procedure,” she continued, “so many clinics have a weight cut-off because of that safety concern.”