As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread, some children may have questions and be experiencing increased fear.

With extensive news coverage about the potentially deadly nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, children may develop fears about the risk to their own health and safety.

Experts say parents should listen to their children’s fears and not dismiss them.

Before talking to kids about what they may be seeing on the news or hearing from their peers, parents should make sure they have an understanding of the virus first.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a serious health concern for most people right now. But for kids taking in the news, fears surrounding it may be especially daunting.

So, how can parents help their children manage their fears, while also remaining aware and alert themselves?

Here's how experts advise parents approach the topic of the COVID-19 outbreak and talk to their kids about the potential risks.

Know whether or not to broach the subject For kids who are already expressing concern, parents should make themselves available to help them work through those fears. But should families be bringing the topic up if a child hasn’t said anything yet? Haley Neidich, a licensed mental health professional and practicing psychotherapist, said that parents should be aware their kids may have concerns, even if they aren’t talking about them. “Just because your child doesn’t bring it up to you, does not mean it’s not on their mind,” she said. Licensed marriage and family therapist Heidi McBain agreed. “Ideally you have open communication with them, so they can come to you with questions and you can also bring up these topics with them if you feel like it’s necessary and helpful.” She said her youngest actually brought concerns to her about coronavirus before she even knew what it was. “So, personally, I had to educate myself first so that I could better answer the questions.”

Make sure you understand the risks Before talking to kids about what they may be seeing on the news or hearing from their peers, parents should make sure they have an understanding of the virus first. You’ll want to be able to answer your kids’ questions honestly, which is why the CDC can be a great resource. Dr. Teena Chopra, medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at DMC Harper University Hospital, said that “parents should inform their kids that what is known about the virus at this point that it is a respiratory virus” and that the illness can be asymptomatic (no symptoms), or have symptoms ranging from mild to severe. “Parents can use the example of comparing it to other viruses such as influenza, and talk about how hand hygiene is the most important thing to prevent the virus,” she said. Chopra added that parents should be teaching their kids to wash their hands for 20 seconds after bathroom use, before eating, and after going to public places. Also, they should avoid touching their mouths, eyes, and nose. Right now, Chopra explained that there are still ongoing investigations regarding how transmittable the virus is and what impacts its severity. She said that while it’s hard to know the risk levels for all people at this point, it is potentially fatal.