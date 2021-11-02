Share on Pinterest Experts say getting children to play outside is one way to reduce their screen time. MM Photography/Getty Images

Researchers say children’s recreational screen time in the United States doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts say the excessive screen time can have a number of effects, including weight gain, depression, and a reduction in social skills.

They say parents can reduce their children’s screen time by signing them up for sports or music classes, having them play outdoors, and setting a timer to make sure screen time ends as scheduled.

A new study reports that children’s time in front of electronic screens doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic to 7.7 hours per day in the United States, a number that excluded school-related work.

Researchers took data from 5,412 adolescents aged 10 to 14, the vast majority of whom were 12-13 years old. The data came from a May 2020 COVID-19 survey known as the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study.

The same group was surveyed before the pandemic, when average screen time was 3.8 hours a day, although researchers acknowledged age difference could have played a factor here.

Nevertheless, the numbers show a significant increase in screen time, especially since “excessive screen time in adolescents has been associated with physical and mental health risks,” the study authors pointed out.

The usage was measured when the children were using electronic devices for “multiple-player gaming, single-player gaming, texting, social media, video chatting, browsing the internet, and watching or streaming moves, videos, or television shows.”

The study was led by Dr. Jason M. Nagata, a pediatric researcher at the University of San Francisco.

“Different screen use modalities may have differential positive or negative consequences for adolescents’ well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the study’s authors wrote. “Adolescents experiencing stress and poor mental health may use screens to manage negative feelings or withdraw from stressors. Although some screen modalities may be used to promote social connection, higher coping behaviors and social support in this sample were associated with lower screen usage.”

The authors pointed out that, since the data was self-reported, there may be inherent limitations and that, since adolescents often multi-task while using electronic devices, “the computed total may be an overestimate.”

“Future studies should examine screen use trends as pandemic restrictions are lifted and also explore mechanisms to prevent sociodemographic disparities,” the researchers said.