Share on Pinterest There are ways to minimize exposure to the coronavirus even when traveling. Getty Images

To help limit transmission of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising Americans to avoid all nonessential travel to China.

Since the COVID-19 virus was first detected in China in December 2019, more than 75,000 cases of the infection have been confirmed there.

Individual travelers can help limit COVID-19 and other virus transmission by practicing good hand hygiene, minimizing contact with people who are sick, and taking other steps to help manage the risk of infection.

The CDC recommends that all people wear cloth face masks in public places where it’s difficult to maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

This will help slow the spread of the virus from people without symptoms or people who do not know they have contracted the virus.

Cloth face masks should be worn while continuing to practice physical distancing. Instructions for making masks at home can be found here .

Note: It’s critical to reserve surgical masks and N95 respirators for healthcare workers.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier this month, thousands of people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship were quarantined in Japan after 10 passengers were diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the weeks that followed, more than 600 of the 3,700 passengers and crew members on the ship tested positive for the virus.

Some of the passengers have been airlifted to quarantined facilities in their home countries, while others are still waiting to be repatriated.

This has left many people with questions and concerns about the safety of traveling by cruise ship or other means.

Prospective travelers may worry about the risk of contracting the virus — as well as the chance that they might get quarantined in a foreign port if their fellow travelers get sick.

“Understand that the cruise operators, ports of call, and the American public health authorities are all on high alert with safety and precautionary programs in place,” Dr. Louis Morledge, an internist who specializes in travel medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told Healthline.

“Major cruise lines have been aggressive since the outbreak began by stepping up their preboarding health screenings and turning away any passengers or crew members who have recently been in China,” he said.

Individual travelers can also help limit the transmission of COVID-19 and other viruses by practicing good hand hygiene, minimizing contact with people who are sick, and taking other steps to help manage the risk of infection.