A new study concludes that a majority of prediabetes cases don’t eventually develop into type 2 diabetes .

. Millions of people in the United States have prediabetes, but most of them don’t know they have the condition .

. A diet high in fiber, grains, and vegetables as well as a regular exercise routine can help reverse a prediabetes diagnosis.

Being diagnosed with “prediabetes” makes it sound like you’re just one slippery step away from developing type 2 diabetes.

That’s true in some cases but not the majority, a new study finds.

People who have prediabetes are much more likely to return to normal blood sugar levels than to develop diabetes, according to researchers from the Aging Research Center at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

Ying Shang, a PhD student and the lead study author, along with her colleagues, studied 918 participants in the Swedish National Study on Aging and Care.

All participants, who were ages 60 and older, had been diagnosed with prediabetes, meaning their blood sugar was between 100 and 125 milligrams per deciliter. (Blood sugar under 100 is considered normal, or “normoglycemia,” while blood sugar over 125 is considered diabetic.)

Researchers tracked the study group for 12 years and found that while 13 percent of the participants developed diabetes during the study period, 22 percent reverted to normoglycemia.

“During a 12‐year followup, most of older adults with prediabetes remained stable or reverted to normoglycaemia, whereas only one-third developed diabetes or died,” the researchers concluded.

The study found that having lower systolic blood pressure, no heart disease, and manageable weight was associated with reverting to normal blood sugar levels, “suggesting possible strategies for achieving normoglycaemia in older adults with prediabetes,” according to the researchers.

Physical activity also reduced the mortality rate related to prediabetes.